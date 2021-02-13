Heart sculpture drawing lovebirds to Knoxville’s Market Square
The large red and silver attraction is the perfect place to pose for Valentine’s Day this weekend.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A large heart sculpture is drawing lovebirds to Knoxville’s Downtown Market Square.
One couple said they headed downtown early this year.
“We haven’t been doing Valentine’s Day. We don’t wanna get caught up in the crowd with everything going on, trying to be respectful of
everyone’s space so we are trying to enjoy each other today while the kids are at school,” said one Knoxville community member as he stood near the statue with his wife.
WVLT News Director Marybeth Jacoby’s dog Fats Waller even struck a pose in front of the piece of artwork.
You can find the sculpture right by the water pond near Market Square.
