Heart sculpture drawing lovebirds to Knoxville’s Market Square

The large red and silver attraction is the perfect place to pose for Valentine’s Day this weekend.
By Arial Starks
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A large heart sculpture is drawing lovebirds to Knoxville’s Downtown Market Square.

The large red and silver attraction is the perfect place to pose for Valentine’s Day this weekend.

One couple said they headed downtown early this year.

“We haven’t been doing Valentine’s Day. We don’t wanna get caught up in the crowd with everything going on, trying to be respectful of

everyone’s space so we are trying to enjoy each other today while the kids are at school,” said one Knoxville community member as he stood near the statue with his wife.

WVLT News Director Marybeth Jacoby’s dog Fats Waller even struck a pose in front of the piece of artwork.

Fats Waller sending out Love vibes from Downtown Knoxville! Happy Valentines weekend.

Posted by Marybeth Jacoby on Friday, February 12, 2021

You can find the sculpture right by the water pond near Market Square.

