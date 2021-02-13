Knoxville baker makes unique cakes with a cocktail twist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Local shops, like LuLu Liquor Cakes, are busy filling orders to keep up with Valentine’s day gifts. Owner Laura LaRue says they have something to add a kick to the celebration.

“We have been seeing more phone calls, more last-minute people looking for ideas. We have the liquor cake jars but they’re also looking for more unique options as well. We’ve done the chocolate-covered rose bouquets. We’ve tried to slim down the flavors, but customers keep asking to bring flavors back. I thought we’d be like Baskin Robbins with 31 flavors but we’re more than that now,” said LaRue.

Their cakes feature liquors or flavors you’d associate with a cocktail- like a strawberry margarita or a glass of limoncello. When the cakes are baking the alcohol cooks out of them‚ so they won’t leave you feeling tipsy.

“We go into unique flavors like our maple bacon butterscotch. We’ve done our maple bacon blueberry. We’ve done your favorites and add our craziness to it,” said LaRue.

LaRue makes these treats at her home for right now, but she’s hoping the increase in sales from holidays like this one can help her pay for a storefront soon.

If women are looking to please the men, we also have the bourbon vanilla which is our classic top seller. We also have a stout we made with Albright Crewing pastry stout beer and it came out really good,” said LaRue.

LaRue says they’ll be selling their cakes at Highwire Brewing Saturday night, but you can also place an order for pick up.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.