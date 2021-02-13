Advertisement

KPD searching for missing 11-year-old boy

Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy.

Kadrian Davis, 11, was last seen Friday afternoon. He left his home in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue around 4 p.m.

He us described as being five feet, five inches tall, weighing around 90 pounds. Davis was last seen wearing a white hoodie and dark blue jeans.

If you see Kadrian police ask that you call 911 immediately.

