KPD searching for missing 11-year-old boy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy.

Kadrian Davis, 11, was last seen Friday afternoon. He left his home in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue around 4 p.m.

He us described as being five feet, five inches tall, weighing around 90 pounds. Davis was last seen wearing a white hoodie and dark blue jeans.

If you see Kadrian police ask that you call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.