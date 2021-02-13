Missing 72-year-old man found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A missing 72-year-old man last seen Saturday morning has been found safe, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

According to KPD, 72-year-old Robert S. Fox was located at the Elder’s Ace Hardware on Chapman Highway Saturday morning.

Fox was reported missing Saturday morning after last seen on the 400 block of West Young High Pike around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Fox is legally blind and walks with a cane. KPD says Fox has signs of dementia.

