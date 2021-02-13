PREVIEW: No. 16 Vols visit LSU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 16th-ranked Tennessee basketball team hits the road for a third time in four games when it travels south to take on LSU on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff from the Pete Maravich Center is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Last time out, Tennessee took down SEC-foe Georgia, 89-81 on Wednesday night. The Vols were led by an explosive 30-point performance from freshman Jaden Springer.

Freshman Keon Johnson finished the night with 11 points and stole the show with a Sportcenter-worthy dunk to spark UT in the second half. A victory on Saturday would snap the Vols two-game losing streak in Baton Rouge and preserve their winning record on the road.

Up next, the Orange & White return home for a mid-week encounter with South Carolina. Tuesday’s opening tip from Thompson-Boling Arena is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

THE SERIES

• Tennessee leads the all-time series with LSU, 65-48, dating to 1933.

• The series is tied, 26-26, when contested in Baton Rouge. The Vols had won five straight at the PMAC before falling in each of its last two visits.

• Last year’s LSU game in Knoxville was Santiago Vescovi’s college debut, and he made a splash with six 3-pointers.

• Fourth-year LSU head coach Will Wade is a Nashville native and graduate of Franklin Road Academy.

A WIN WOULD...

• Snap Tennessee’s two-game losing streak in Baton Rouge.

• Preserve UT’s winning record on the road this season.

LAYUP LINES

• Tennessee is No. 11 in the latest NCAA NET ratings, with four wins over teams in the top 35.

• Five-star freshmen Jaden Springer (26.5 ppg) Keon Johnson (19.0 ppg) have combined to average 45.5 points over Tennessee’s last two games—both wins. Johnson is the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week.

• Over the last four games, sophomore Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 11.8 points, a team-best 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists while also shooting .455 (10-22) from 3-point range.

• Senior Yves Pons is a top-10 finalist for the Julius Erving Award and one of 15 candidates for Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year. Pons missed Wednesday’s game against Georgia with a right knee injury.

• In 111 seasons of varsity basketball, Tennessee has had only one letterman from the state of Louisiana: forward Maurice Robertson (New Orleans) in 1996.

DEFENSE WINS

• Tennessee ranks 10th in the NCAA in scoring defense, allowing just 60.8 points per game.

• According to KenPom, the Vols ranks second in the NCAA in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing only 86.6 points per 100 possessions. College teams typically average close to 70 possessions per game.

• The Vols are forcing 16.1 turnovers per game while converting those turnovers into 17.4 points per game. Tennessee’s turnover margin stands at +4.2 (12th nationally).

• Tennessee has forced 14 of 18 opponents to turn the ball over on 20 percent or more of their possessions.

• Tennessee has allowed only three opposing player to score 20 points all season. See Page 3.

• Each of Tennessee’s last five opponents have shot 26 percent or worse from 3-point range.

ABOUT LSU

• As the 2020-21 season reaches its latter stages, the LSU Tigers are 12-6 overall and, like Tennessee, are 7-4 in the SEC entering Saturday’s contest. LSU has gotten a majority of its scoring production from its starting five, with four of its primary starters averaging more than 12 points per game. LSU’s fifth-leading scorer, Mwani Wilkinson, is averaging just 4.4 points per game.

• Through 18 games, the Tigers have been led by freshman standout Cam Thomas. Thomas’ 22.4 points per game leads the SEC. He has poured in 20-plus points 13 times and recorded a season-high 32 points in his first career SEC contest, when LSU took down Texas A&M, 77-54, on Dec. 29.

• In the frontcourt, forward Trendon Watford has been LSU’s stat-sheet stuffer, ranking second on the team in points (16.6 ppg), rebounds (6.9 rpg), assists (3.4 apg) and steals (1.3 spg). In the SEC, his numbers for scoring, rebounds and helpers rank sixth, seventh and ninth, respectively, making Watford one of the league’s most versatile and consistent players.

• Junior Javonte Smart has also had a knack for scoring this season, ranking third on the team and eighth in the SEC with 15.8 points per game. He also ranks fifth in the league in field-goal percentage and first in 3-point percentage, converting on 49 percent of his total attempts and 45 percent of his shots from behind the 3-point arc. Outside of getting his, Smart is also dishing out a team-leading 4.2 assists per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

