Tenn. man banned from Walmart stores following shoplifting attempt, arrest

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee man was arrested after attempting to shoplift at a Walmart, and then running from police.

WTVF reported, the suspect was banned from Walmart stores.

According to Algood police, the Walmart asset protection team tried to stop the suspect, Michael Durand, before he left the store.

WTVF reported, the man did not stop for the asset protection team, at which point, officers tried to stop him. Durand ran from officers, into the parking lot.

Both of the responding officers chased after Durand, warning him to stop. One of the officers then fired his taser at Durand.

According to Algood police, $700 of merchandise was returned to Walmart.

Durand was arrested and charged with resisting stop, halt, frisk. He was also cited for shoplifting and banned from Walmart properties. The theft suspect was taken to Putnam County’s detention center.

