Two displaced after Oak Ridge house fire

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have been displaced after a house fire in Oak Ridge Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Oak Ridge Fire Department, crews responded to a reported fire on the 100 block of Jellico Lane around 1:46 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival the neighbor who reported the fire told fire crews they saw the flames and tried to put the fire out with a garden hose, but was unsuccessful.

“Crews arrived on scene at 1:52 p.m., had the fire under control by 2:05 p.m. and it was completely out by 2:16 p.m.,” according to the release.

The home was empty at the time of the fire and nobody was hurt during the incident.

Fire officials believe the fire was started at the wood stove in the home.

The American Red Cross is helping the two displaced residents of the home.

