UT expert explains how to pick the perfect chocolate

Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Valentine’s Day is known to many as the holiday of chocolates.

A University of Tennessee chocolate expert Dr. Dwayne Shoemaker says there are a few ways to ensure you get delicious chocolates. He says it starts with good fertilized cocoa beans and ends with the right ingredients.

“What many of us grew up on is really candy with some cocoa in it. And if you want to buy good chocolate, you need to pick up a bar and read the label and really the best chocolate bars have two or three ingredients: cocoa beans, sugar, and sometimes they add cocoa butter, and that’s it,” Shoemaker said.

Dr. Shoemaker studies how the cacao tree is pollinated and he teaches a ‘bean-to-bar’ chocolate making course at UT.

“It’s these tiny midges, these tiny flies. They’re in the same family as these flies called no-see-ums. They have to receive a certain amount of pollen to develop into the fruit that has the seeds and the seeds is where we get the chocolate from,” Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker said when picking the perfect chocolate you want to make sure it’s not too sweet; good quality chocolate contains more than 65 percent cacao.

