Advertisement

3 wounded in shooting at SC’s Northwoods Mall, police release photo of possible suspect

Police say there has been a shooting at Northwoods Mall in South Carolina.
Police say there has been a shooting at Northwoods Mall in South Carolina.(WCSC via Gray News)
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police confirmed three people were wounded Sunday afternoon in a shooting at Northwoods Mall.

Police responded at approximately 1:36 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said. He said two females and one male were wounded, but their condition was not immediately clear.

Investigators say the shooting happened in a common area of the mall. Police provided a photograph of the apparent suspect in the incident.

The three victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment and police secured the scene, Deckard said.

Another witness, Joseph Zimmerman, said he was shopping with his girlfriend in JC Penney at approximately 1:30 p.m. when they heard the shots.

“I heard four distinct gunshots,” Zimmerman said, adding that the shots sounds as if they came from near the entrance to the store.

“It caught everyone’s attention and we looked around at one another, but it took a few seconds to realize what had happened,” he said. “I saw people start running into the JC Penny’s to find an exit.”

He said they tossed their merchandise aside and ran for the nearest exit and made it out of the mall safely.

“I know everyone was pretty shaken up though,” he said.

Earlier, a witness said she was sitting in an open area of the mall before she went to work. She said she heard one single shot followed by several more and then saw people drop and start running.

The witness said she ran into a restroom and was eventually escorted out by police.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gloomy conditions and colder weather linger over the next week.
Ice threat and heavy rain back in First Alert forecast
An old Madisonville motel is set to become a drug rehab community.
Once the center of Madisonville’s drug use, an old motel is becoming the center of drug recovery
Shortly after being dispatched to Tarleton, a crash with injury was reported in the 2500 block...
Gunshot victim involved in crash identified as Austin East High School student
Cold rain and ice on a First Alert Monday
Cold rain & ice on a First Alert Monday
Anyone who sees Knapp or has information about the incident is asked to contact Nashville Crime...
Tenn. woman wanted after allegedly running over, killing former roommate

Latest News

The Goodwrench pit crew works to change two tires during Dale Earnhardt's final pit stop prior...
NASCAR pays tribute to Dale Earnhardt
TVA logo (Source AP)
TVA CEO’s pay scale increases after review
FILE: TDOT crews treating roads as snow falls through East Tennessee
TDOT crews preparing for East Tennessee weather
12-year-old shoots home intruder in self-defense