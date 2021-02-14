Advertisement

Beware of scammers who hope you’ll swipe right on dating apps this Valentine’s Day

FILE - In this July 5, 2015, file photo, a man uses the dating app Tinder in New Delhi. (AP...
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Better Business Bureau says beware of scammers who are hoping to strike a match through dating apps.

According to the BBB, people tend to lose the most money through romance scams.

BBB says some are turning to popular dating sites and apps like Tinder as more people spend time at home these days. Once you swipe right on a scammer using a fake profile they may lure you onto another texting app like WhatsApp or WeChat. From there, they will ask for money-whether it be for a family emergency or personal use.

“What traditionally has happened is they’ll ask for gift cards or some other form of payment, but what we’ve seen recently is a switch over to cryptocurrency and asking for cryptocurrency specifically within those romance scams,” said Marketing and Communications Manager for the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, Caleb Nix.

BBB says for many scammers cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, is the preferred method of payment.

