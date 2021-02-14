Advertisement

Cat has plastic buttons sewn to its face after a dog attack

Juicebox was saved by veterinarians at the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston
Juicebox was saved by veterinarians at the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -A 7-month-old kitten named Juicebox could have lost all nine of his lives when his family’s dog attacked him. Instead, he was saved by some innovative veterinarians and a handful of plastic buttons.

Juicebox was brought to Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston after a playtime with his canine sibling got out of hand. The kitten had a broken jaw as well as serious facial lacerations, which the veterinarians at Angell repaired in a remarkably original way, using four colorful buttons.

“The buttons are attached to wires on both sides of his cheeks. And the buttons hold the sutures in place. But they also hold the jaw in place, so it tracks while he heals,” said Rob Halpin, spokesman for the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“It’s a fairly novel procedure, and it works really well. And then you end up with a cat that looks adorable while he’s healing.”

Juicebox will probably get his buttons removed next week, and Halpin says he is already showing his playful side to his foster family.

“He’s very social. He’s very confident. And you know, he acts no worse for wear,” he said. “Younger animals tend to heal a little bit quicker, just like younger humans do.”

The lucky cat will need to find a new, dog-free forever family once he has healed. More than 150 families have lined up to adopt him.

If you would like to adopt Juicebox or any of his friends at the MSPCA, you can apply here.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gloomy conditions and colder weather linger over the next week.
Ice threat and heavy rain back in First Alert forecast
An old Madisonville motel is set to become a drug rehab community.
Once the center of Madisonville’s drug use, an old motel is becoming the center of drug recovery
Shortly after being dispatched to Tarleton, a crash with injury was reported in the 2500 block...
Gunshot victim involved in crash identified as Austin East High School student
Anyone who sees Knapp or has information about the incident is asked to contact Nashville Crime...
Tenn. woman wanted after allegedly running over, killing former roommate
Cold rain and ice on a First Alert Monday
Cold rain & ice on a First Alert Monday

Latest News

NYPD deploys 500 officers to patrol subways after four stabbings in less than 24 hours
Jan 24, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper...
PREVIEW: No. 16 Lady Vols at No. 6 Texas A&M
Ethan and his new friend Ivy, the Great Dane. (Source: Kentucky Humane Society)
Ethan the dog does ‘amazing’ in first home sleepover with staff
Cold rain and ice on a First Alert Monday
Cold rain & ice on a First Alert Monday