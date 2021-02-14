Advertisement

Ethan the dog does ‘amazing’ in first home sleepover with staff

Ethan and his new friend Ivy, the Great Dane. (Source: Kentucky Humane Society)
Ethan and his new friend Ivy, the Great Dane. (Source: Kentucky Humane Society)(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - After more than two weeks within the Kentucky Humane Society, Ethan the dog had a successful first home sleepover with a KHS staff member, according to the animal shelter’s latest update.

KHS has been regularly updating the status of Ethan, who was left for dead outside of the organization’s parking lot on January 29. Within two weeks, Ethan has shown great improvements in health and has rallied support across the city of Louisville and beyond.

Jeff, who has been with the Humane Society for many years according to a social media update, has been coming in to care for Ethan twice a day, and volunteered to keep Ethan overnights to get accustomed to new locations.

The Humane Society updated Ethan’s progress after his first slumber party in another staff member’s home Friday night.

“Ethan did fabulous last night. He was so brave to explore his new surroundings. He gets along so well with other dogs and cats. He’s very patient and gentle when interacting with anyone,” staff member Jeff said in the post. “He ate well and when it was time to go to bed, we had a nice comfortable place for him to lay down and sleep. But in typical Ethan form, he did things on his own terms and decided the couch was the best place for him.”

Jeff said that Ethan was able to wake him up to use the restroom, ate all his food and took his medicine before going back to bed overnight.

“This. Dog. Is. Amazing,” Jeff said. “And to think that if it wasn’t for the remarkable Vet staff at KHS, Ethan wouldn’t be here today, living his best life, loved and supported by thousands of people. This dog y’all!”

While Ethan stays with Jeff over the next few nights, he will return to the shelter in the day to continue monitoring progress with their veterinary staff.

