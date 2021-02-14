Gen Z says the ‘😂' emoji is dead

(CNN/WVLT) - Bad news for people using the 😂 emoji: to quote the Black Eyed Peas, ‘it’s so two thousand and late.’

CNN reports that, in recent weeks, Generation Z--kids born after 1996--has been sounding off on TikTok about hallmarks of millennial culture that are no longer in style, including skinny jeans, side parts and the laughing crying emoji.

“What’s wrong with the laughing emoji[?],” one user asked in a TikTok comment. Another responded: “it’s so off.” On a different video of a woman saying she’s cut back on using it after learning kids don’t, one teen commented: “As a 15 year old I say you should use that emoji bc [because] we sure aren’t going to.”

“I use everything but the laughing emoji,” 21-year-old Walid Mohammed told CNN Business. “I stopped using it a while back because I saw older people using it, like my mom, my older siblings and just older people in general.”

Instead, many Gen Z internet users have turned to 💀 to express laughter. It’s the visual version of the slang phrase “I’m dead” or “I’m dying,” which signifies something is very funny.

However, the laughing crying emoji (officially named Face with Tears of Joy) has reigned supreme for quite some time and is currently the most-used emoji on Emojitracker, a website that shows emoji use on Twitter. It also topped Emojipedia’s list of most-used emojis on Twitter in 2020.

“Tears of Joy was a victim of its own success,” said Gretchen McCulloch, an internet linguist and author of “Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language.”

“If you indicate digital laughter for years and years in the same way, it starts to feel insincere. ... The hyperbole gets worn out through continued use,” she said. That’s why Gen Zers may be looking to fresh and novel ways to signal they’re laughing through different ways.

