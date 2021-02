HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee deputy was involved in a rollover crash Sunday morning.

WTVF reported, the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Bryan Emberton was on his way to work when he hit black ice. His patrol vehicle slid off the roadway and rolled down an embankment.

Officials say Emberton was not seriously injured.

