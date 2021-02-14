KPD holds press-conference following shooting that left a 16-year-old dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday evening, Knoxville Police Department officials and City of Knoxville leaders gave an update on the investigation into the shooting that occurred on Friday afternoon, leaving a 16-year-old Austin-East student dead.

The press conference was held at KPD headquarters.

Knoxville Police Department officials and City of Knoxville leaders providing an update on the investigation into the shooting that occurred Friday afternoon, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old Austin-East student Posted by WVLT on Saturday, February 13, 2021

Some of those who spoke at the conference included Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Community Empowerment Director Charles F. Lomax, Jr., KPD Public Information Officer Scott Erland, and KPD Police Chief Eve Thomas.

They all spoke about the need for community members to speak up and share information about the shooting, so that justice can be served.

“We’re utilizing every available resource and will continue to work tirelessly until the person or persons involved is brought to justice,” said Erland.

So far in the investigation, KPD believes the teen victim was not the intended target in the shooting.

This is the second shooting within a week on Tarleton Ave.

Chief Thomas said KPD will be increasing their presence within the area.

“Especially when students are leaving the school. We’re gonna have extra patrol down there. It will be very evident. We will be enforcing the law,” shared Thomas.

Officials says they’ve reviewed surveillance video showing a group of Austin-East students who may have additional information about the shooting

As for now investigators say they have no description of the suspect or suspects in the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting you can call the violent crimes unit at 865-215-7330 or send an email to racook@knoxvilletn.gov.

All tips can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.