NASCAR pays tribute to Dale Earnhardt

(WVLT/WBTV) - NASCAR took a moment Sunday to pay tribute to famed driver Dale Earnhardt. Twenty years earlier, Earnhardt would be competing in his final race, the Daytona 500.

A North Carolina Native, Earnhardt died February 18, 2021. He was killed in a crash on the last lap of the race.

On this third lap of the #DAYTONA500, we honor the life and legacy of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Dale Earnhardt. pic.twitter.com/giTAhTg3Gp — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 14, 2021

For the majority of his career, Earnhardt drove the No. 3 car, and, on Sunday, people in attendance at the NASCAR race were asked to stand and hold up three fingers in salute to the famed driver.

“It’s hard to believe it was 20 years ago,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said to Fox Sports. “20 years ago, my dad left this Earth. So much of him lives on in me and all of those who feel his spirit each and every day.”

WBTV reported that Earnhardt had 76 wins and 428 top 10 finishes in his 27 year career.

