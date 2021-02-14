Advertisement

NASCAR pays tribute to Dale Earnhardt

NASCAR took a moment Sunday to pay tribute to famed driver Dale Earnhardt.
The Goodwrench pit crew works to change two tires during Dale Earnhardt's final pit stop prior to winning the Daytona 500 Sunday, Feb. 15, 1998, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)(KCRG)
(WVLT/WBTV) - NASCAR took a moment Sunday to pay tribute to famed driver Dale Earnhardt. Twenty years earlier, Earnhardt would be competing in his final race, the Daytona 500.

A North Carolina Native, Earnhardt died February 18, 2021. He was killed in a crash on the last lap of the race.

For the majority of his career, Earnhardt drove the No. 3 car, and, on Sunday, people in attendance at the NASCAR race were asked to stand and hold up three fingers in salute to the famed driver.

“It’s hard to believe it was 20 years ago,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said to Fox Sports. “20 years ago, my dad left this Earth. So much of him lives on in me and all of those who feel his spirit each and every day.”

WBTV reported that Earnhardt had 76 wins and 428 top 10 finishes in his 27 year career.

