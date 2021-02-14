PREVIEW: No. 16 Lady Vols at No. 6 Texas A&M

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 16 Tennessee (12-4, 6-2) travels to College Station, where it will finally face off against No. 6 Texas A&M (18-1/9-1) on Sunday at 3:02 p.m. at Reed Arena.

This game originally was slated to be each team’s SEC opener on Dec. 31, but it was rescheduled to Feb. 6 after a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing within the Lady Vol program caused the game to be postponed. Tennessee suffered a second pause due to COVID-19, so the meeting then was moved to Feb. 14 after UT’s previous match-up vs. Vanderbilt was canceled after the Commodores opted out of the season due to the pandemic.

Kellie Harper ‘s squad also has had its game with Mississippi State reset to Feb. 16 in Starkville, meaning the Lady Vols will face three ranked teams, all on the road, during a six-day span from Feb. 11-16. Including a home game vs. No. 1 South Carolina next Thursday and a road game at No. 24 Georgia next Sunday, UT is in a challenging stretch of facing five ranked opponents in a span of 11 days, including four on the road.

UT stands in third place in the league standings and is one of only three SEC teams with two losses or fewer in conference play (along with first-place South Carolina (11-0) and second-place Texas A&M (9-1).

Tennessee enters Sunday’s contest on the heels of a 71-56 loss at No. 20 Kentucky on Thursday night. That setback, which came with all-star forward Renna Davis missing the game for medical reasons, ended a three-game winning streak that began with a UT home win over UK on Jan. 24.

Texas A&M should come in with fresh legs after being idle on Feb. 11. The Aggies’ opponent was supposed to be Vanderbilt before the Commodores opted out of the season due to COVID-19 and other factors.

After beating Arkansas, 69-67, in College Station on Feb. 7, A&M has won six straight entering Sunday’s tilt. Its only loss in 2020-21 came in Baton Rouge, where LSU handed Gary Blair’s squad a 65-61 setback in overtime on Jan. 14.

