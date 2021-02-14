TDOT crews preparing for East Tennessee weather
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is on the ground in multiple East Tennessee counties to prepare for winter weather this week.
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is on the ground in multiple East Tennessee counties to prepare for winter weather this week.
TDOT announced Sunday afternoon that crews were out in Campbell, Morgan and Scout counties.
The tweet added that crews will be treating roadways in other areas of the region Sunday and Monday as needed.
Check out the forecast for your area here.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.