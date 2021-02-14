TDOT crews preparing for East Tennessee weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is on the ground in multiple East Tennessee counties to prepare for winter weather this week.

TDOT announced Sunday afternoon that crews were out in Campbell, Morgan and Scout counties.

Crews will be treating roadways elsewhere in East Tennessee today/Monday if necessary. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 14, 2021

The tweet added that crews will be treating roadways in other areas of the region Sunday and Monday as needed.

