Advertisement

TVA CEO’s pay scale increases after review

A federal utility’s board has boosted the pay scale of its CEO based on an independent review. The review had been ordered after then-President Donald Trump said the executive was “ridiculously overpaid” last summer.
TVA logo (Source AP)
TVA logo (Source AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A federal utility’s board has boosted the pay scale of its CEO based on an independent review. The review had been ordered after then-President Donald Trump said the executive was “ridiculously overpaid” last summer.

During a meeting, Tennessee Valley Authority board member Kenneth Allen said CEO Jeff Lyash’s pay will increase from “37% to 28% below the market median of CEO compensation” of comparable utilities.

Lyash’s total compensation was $7.3 million for the 2020 budget year.

Lyash is the highest paid federal employee. However, the utility doesn’t use federal tax revenue and runs largely on its electricity rates. The TVA Act requires pay competitive with other major utilities.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gloomy conditions and colder weather linger over the next week.
Ice threat and heavy rain back in First Alert forecast
An old Madisonville motel is set to become a drug rehab community.
Once the center of Madisonville’s drug use, an old motel is becoming the center of drug recovery
Shortly after being dispatched to Tarleton, a crash with injury was reported in the 2500 block...
Gunshot victim involved in crash identified as Austin East High School student
Cold rain and ice on a First Alert Monday
Cold rain & ice on a First Alert Monday
Anyone who sees Knapp or has information about the incident is asked to contact Nashville Crime...
Tenn. woman wanted after allegedly running over, killing former roommate

Latest News

FILE: TDOT crews treating roads as snow falls through East Tennessee
TDOT crews preparing for East Tennessee weather
Police respond to Plover shooting
12-year-old shoots home intruder in self-defense
FILE - In this July 5, 2015, file photo, a man uses the dating app Tinder in New Delhi. (AP...
Beware of scammers who hope you’ll swipe right on dating apps this Valentine’s Day
Trousdale Co. deputy involved in rollover crash
Icy roads cause rollover crash involving Tenn. deputy