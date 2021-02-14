Advertisement

Two shot, one dead following West Knox County shooting

Knox County Sheriff's Office
Knox County Sheriff's Office(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -One person has died following a West Knox County shooting overnight Sunday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a shooting on the 9000 block of Gulf Park Drive around midnight Sunday, Feb. 14.

Upon arrival, patrol units arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead after attempts of revival, the other person has been transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center.

According to KCSO, the initial investigation appears to be domestic related.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

