Advertisement

Video shows gym customer shoving trainer in dispute over mask policy

By WBBM Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWATER, Ill. (WBBM) – Video recorded by an Anytime Fitness gym goer last Thursday shows roughly five minutes of a confrontation that lasted hours.

A man, angry over a trainer’s mask enforcement, is seen pushing the trainer and hurling expletives.

“If you had just kept your [expletive] mouth shut and not played games, I’d be working out,” the man, identified by police as 30-year-old Anthony Myers, says in the video. “It’s a joke. You’re ruining my [expletive] country.”

The man shown on video at the receiving end with his hands up is trainer Adrian Aguilar.

“Hands up, knowing that that would send him the signal: ‘I don’t want to hurt you. I don’t want to fight you. I don’t want to come close to you,’” Aguilar said.

Aguilar said the argument came after two prior attempts to get Myers to wear a mask.

“We’re very strict about mask protocol,” said Aguilar, who added that there are signs posted in the gym to let customers know about the rules.

Later in the video, Myers claims he was wearing a mask when he needed to.

“It was on when I was working out,” he says in the video. “It’s down because I’m dealing with this [expletive].”

Aguilar, the only staff member on hand at the time, said he and Myers both called Chicago police, but officers arrested Myers after seeing the footage.

It’s since been seen by thousands on social media.

“Everyone’s saying, ‘I would have fought him,’” Aguilar said. “I hope that this is a good example to show that you don’t have to, and violence is not the answer.”

Myers is facing misdemeanor charges of trespassing and battery. He’s also been permanently banned from Anytime Fitness.

Copyright 2021 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gloomy conditions and colder weather linger over the next week.
Ice threat and heavy rain back in First Alert forecast
An old Madisonville motel is set to become a drug rehab community.
Once the center of Madisonville’s drug use, an old motel is becoming the center of drug recovery
Shortly after being dispatched to Tarleton, a crash with injury was reported in the 2500 block...
Gunshot victim involved in crash identified as Austin East High School student
Anyone who sees Knapp or has information about the incident is asked to contact Nashville Crime...
Tenn. woman wanted after allegedly running over, killing former roommate
Cold rain and ice on a First Alert Monday
Cold rain & ice on a First Alert Monday

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
On Parkland anniversary, Biden calls for tougher gun laws
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks...
Average US virus cases dip below 100K for 1st time in months
FILE - In this July 5, 2015, file photo, a man uses the dating app Tinder in New Delhi. (AP...
Beware of scammers who hope you’ll swipe right on dating apps this Valentine’s Day
Trousdale Co. deputy involved in rollover crash
Icy roads cause rollover crash involving Tenn. deputy
Cattle shelter from the cold wind on the side of a pump jack array on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021,...
Wintry weather blanketing US to make rare dip to Gulf Coast