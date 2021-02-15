Advertisement

16-year-old shot in the head, killed in broad daylight in Baltimore

(KY3)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (WVLT) -A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in broad daylight in Baltimore Monday.

According to officials, officers responded to the 4400 block of Moravia Avenue for a shooting around 9:24 a.m.

WJZ reported, officials found the teen with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are currently questioning a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

