16-year-old shot in the head, killed in broad daylight in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (WVLT) -A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in broad daylight in Baltimore Monday.

According to officials, officers responded to the 4400 block of Moravia Avenue for a shooting around 9:24 a.m.

WJZ reported, officials found the teen with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are currently questioning a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

