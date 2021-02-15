Area-wide power outage hits Scott County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said the area has been hit with what appears to be a county-wide power outage Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office made the announcement on Facebook and asked residents to not drive across downed power lines.

Plateau Electric was notified, the sheriff’s office said, and its teams will need room to work.

The sheriff’s office also cautioned residents not to be out on the roads unless you need to be.

As of about 5 p.m., power had been restored to Huntsville, Oneida and Winfield.

