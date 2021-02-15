Advertisement

Area-wide power outage hits Scott County

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said the area has been hit with what appears to be a county-wide power outage Monday evening.
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said the area has been hit with what appears to be a county-wide power outage Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office made the announcement on Facebook and asked residents to not drive across downed power lines.

Posted by Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 15, 2021

Plateau Electric was notified, the sheriff’s office said, and its teams will need room to work.

The sheriff’s office also cautioned residents not to be out on the roads unless you need to be.

As of about 5 p.m., power had been restored to Huntsville, Oneida and Winfield.

