Austin-East High School goes to online learning after shooting

Austin-East Magnet High School will move to online learning beginning February 16, Knox County Schools announced Monday afternoon.
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The move comes after a Friday shooting left a 16-year-old student dead. Students are expected to return for in-person instruction Feb 22.

The school system said the shift “was made in an effort to be sensitive to the concerns of families and staff who are grieving.”

Counselors will be available at the school for any student who needs help.

The Knoxville Police Department is asking anyone with any information on the shooting to come forward. As of Monday afternoon, there were no suspects or arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 865-215-7330 or email at violentcrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

