Austin East, Knox Co. officials address community after 16-year-old killed in shooting

An East Knoxville family held a vigil Sunday night for a teen lost to gun violence.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Austin East High School Principal and Knox County officials met Monday morning to address the community after a 16-year-old was shot and killed on his way home from school Friday.

On Friday, Feb. 12, Knoxville Police responded to a report of shots fired near Tarleton Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered 16-year-old Stanley Freeman inside a crashed vehicle unresponsive and suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Freeman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Family, friends and teachers came together to remember Freeman Sunday.

Those who came to the vigil across from Austin-East Magnet High School said Sunday night wasn’t about getting answers, it was about honoring Freeman.

Knoxville police are asking for anyone with information to call police at 865-215-7330 or email at racook@knoxvilletn.gov.

