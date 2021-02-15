Advertisement

Beshear advises Kentuckians to limit travel; National Guard put on alert

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced he is advising residents to limit travel as much as possible for at least the next two days.

He made the announcement during a press conference Monday morning:

This is due to the inclement weather affecting much of the state.

Governor Beshear says they have also alerted the National Guard and they are ready to assist.

The governor says if you must get out, you should take extra time, reduce your speed and be very careful. The roads are slick and dangerous Monday morning.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray says for the first time, in District 12, they had to pull back trucks from B and C routes in the Pikeville area because of ice-covered roads. He says even with highly skilled drivers, trucks were running into ditches.

Copyright 2021 WKYT/WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff's Office
Two shot, one dead following West Knox County shooting
Credit cards
Tenn. AG warns of ‘deceptive’ credit card charges
FILE: TDOT crews treating roads as snow falls through East Tennessee
TDOT crews preparing for East Tennessee weather
Cold rain and ice on a First Alert Monday
Cold rain & ice on a First Alert Monday
Family members found 12-year-old David Mack dead in the woods near their Atlanta home the day...
Missing boy, 12, found shot to death in woods near Atlanta home

Latest News

Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID-19 in Knox Co.: Active cases decline while hospitalizations, deaths continue to rise
State and local leaders are concerned the incoming winter storm will cause more issues because...
First Alert Through Tuesday: Ice risks NW, more rain & some snow
FILE: TDOT crews treating roads as snow falls through East Tennessee
TDOT crews preparing for East Tennessee weather
WKYT and other Lexington media targeted with messages questioning coverage of COVID-19 pandemic
Vandals target WKYT, other media with messages over COVID-19 coverage
Local author, Leslie Conner, released The Darkness Within, the second book of a thriller series.
Writers Block: Morristown author offers thrills in book series