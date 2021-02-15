Carolina animal shelter hosts dog wedding to raise funds

(WVLT/WXII) - Love is in the air this month, and that’s especially true for two South Carolina pups--Sassy and Spero.

The Greenville County Animal Care center held a wedding last Thursday to support donations for the new Have a Heart Heartworm Treatment fund and raise awareness on adopting shelter dogs.

The center livestreamed the pooch “wedding,” which was planned by Wedding Festivals and Upstate Bridal Association, WXII reported.

Sassy and Spero have been together since Sassy started her heartworm treatment, according to the shelter.

“Every heartworm positive dog will have their treatment covered in full, making it easier than ever to adopt a heartworm positive dog,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

WXII said this is not the first doggy wedding the center has hosted. The tradition goes back several years, with last year’s couple being Honey and Duke.

