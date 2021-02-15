Advertisement

Chris Harrison steps down from ‘The Bachelor’ after controversial interview

Harrison issued an apology after speaking out on behalf of Rachel Kirkconnell, who was reportedly photographed at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chris Harrison, host of The Bachelor said he is “stepping aside” from the show for a period of time following an interview where he defended a former contestant on the show who came under scrutiny for social media photos.

Harrison issued an apology after speaking out on behalf of Rachel Kirkconnell, who was reportedly photographed at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018.

In an interview with Rachel Lindsey on “Extra,” Harrison said Kirkconnell’s pictures were a long time ago and spoke out against cancel culture.

In his apology, Harrison said he was “deeply remorseful,” for his comments.

“This historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions,” Harrison said in an Instagram post. “To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special.”

Kirkconnell also issued an apology, stating she “didn’t recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn’t excuse them.”

“I don’t think one apology means that I deserve your forgiveness, but rather I hope I can earn your forgiveness through my future actions,” Kirkconnell wrote.

