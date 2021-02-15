Advertisement

First Alert Through Tuesday: Ice risks NW, more rain & some snow

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley is tracking showers, freezing rain to rain, and some snow.
State and local leaders are concerned the incoming winter storm will cause more issues because communities are still working to clear ice and debris from Wednesday night's ice storm.(WKYT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold showers are back to start Monday, but late Monday comes with a heavier band of rain to more ice and some snow. Our WVLT First Alert is tracking the ice risks, and then the colder air to move in for your Tuesday and leftover slick roads.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Ice risk greatest the Plateau to TN, KY line.
This morning comes with scattered light showers, but because it’s in the 20s on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line then that’s more ice development. The weekend’s freezing fog and drizzle have left a light coating of ice on most trees in these areas, so this starts weighing down limbs and could take out power lines moving forward.

Temperatures are starting the day in day in the low 30s in the Valley. We’re warming to around 45 degrees Knoxville and east, but the colder part of our area is still stuck with 30s at best.

A line of rain moves in this afternoon to evening, climbing to a 100% coverage late today. This is more freezing rain and sleet, or ice risks, for the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. This is rain, at first, for the Valley and East. The glaze of ice could top an extra quarter of an inch of ice coating for the Plateau to the SE KY and NE TN.

Colder air breaks through the rest of our area later tonight, and scattered snow showers develop. It’s still light to a half an inch in the higher elevations. We’ll drop to around 27 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Heavier snow NW on top of ice, scattered snow showers for the rest of our area early Tuesday.
The WVLT First Alert continues into Tuesday. The slick roads risk continues, the ice glaze lingers, and the cold air settles in. We’ll only warm to around 34 degrees in the Valley Tuesday.

Temperatures recover to mid 40s Wednesday and Thursday, but showers return. Wednesday night looks like the leading edge of rain can change to snow on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. Then we have a rainy Thursday, that goes back to some scattered snow showers Thursday nigh tot early Friday. This leaves another push down to 30s for highs on Friday.

Stick with WVLT News and the WVLT First Alert Weather app for the latest on your local forecast!

8-day forecast
