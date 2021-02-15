Ice and snow northwest, heavy rain for the rest: First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ice, rain, fog, snow: they’re all on the way, as a busy 36 hours takes shape across the whole state of Tennessee.

We have two distinct rounds of rain and ice. The first is early Monday morning, as the first wave of the First Alert gets here. After a prolonged morning and afternoon break, snow and ice are here again Monday evening and overnight into early Tuesday.

More rain is here Thursday and early Friday.

From freezing fog earlier in the weekend (WVLT)

WHAT TO EXPECT

Freezing fog is already weighing down trees on the Cumberland Plateau and likely way up in the National Park. The fresh ice falling from the sky starts just before midnight Sunday.

The first half of the storm is a little lighter and impacts fewer of us. That’s Cumberland Plateau ice glazing. Thankfully Monday is a ‘bank holiday,’ so fewer students and workers are out on the roads (we’ll be here tracking the weather, though!). Fentress, Wayne, Cumberland, McCreary and Scott Counties have the best chances for ice and rain from midnight through 7:00 a.m. Monday.

The rain moves back in early in the afternoon, with sleet and freezing rain starting it all off - again - in those aforementioned counties. That’s where we also have the Winter Storm Warnings; they’re up primarily for ice. Yes, the second wave of the storm will likely bring accumulating snow, as well, but only for the farthest west counties.

The rain moves into the 75 and 81 corridor mid-afternoon. NOTE: Knoxville and the surrounding cities are only looking at rain. This is NOT a snowy forecast for the Valley or mostly the mountains. This is regular, albeit really cold rain.

The glaze of ice could top a half inch on the northwest counties WVLT covers. That’s the highest impact storm we’ve had in a while. Ice of that amount is likely to snap trees and cause power outages.

This is all gone by early Tuesday morning but then the bitter cold takes over. Wind chills near the western counties will likely be close to 0°!

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

