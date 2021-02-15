Ice then cold: First Alerts Tuesday & Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While it’s warm and soon-to-be rainy in the Valley, Foothills, and Mountains, a bonafide ice storm is ongoing in our western counties and farther into the Deep South. We have several WVLT First Alerts.

Ice continues to impact our Cumberland Plateau counties through roughly 11:00 p.m. Eastern, 10:00 p.m. Central. Then roads continue to turn slippery at higher elevations as the temperatures nose-dive. We’re really cold throughout the day Tuesday.

More heavy rain and even a little more freezing rain arrives early Thursday morning, prompting another First Alert.

We can finally ‘catch our breaths’ in the weather world starting Friday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

In four short words, the forecast Monday night “depends where you live.” If you’re anywhere from Claiborne/Whitley County or west on the Cumberland Plateau, you’ll have to worry about icing and a tiny bit of snow. That’s where conditions and roads will be a little dicey, and quite slippery later Monday night into Tuesday morning. The biggest time frame for fresh ice is late Monday evening, mostly after 7 o’clock. The wintry mix is already over our westernmost counties: Cumberland, Fentress, Wayne.

But if you live in the Valley, Foothills, or even the mountains, it’s cold rain. The affect the storm has on you is strictly rain.

This is all trending out of here around midnight Tuesday. Then, though, we’re all focused on the cold wind chills.

Frigid throughout the day Tuesday, even as we dry out. (WVLT)

Tuesday morning is a First Alert for the combination of frigid weather and limited re-freezing on the Plateau. It’s limited because we stay below freezing and frost regardless.

The Wind Chill Tuesday never cracks 30° for most spots. Rain is out of here though.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday night brings more rainfall. It could start as a hint of sleet or freezing rain, and snow in our farthest northwest counties. Still, as the rain progresses and gets heavier during the commute Thursday, the freezing rain line is forced away from our area. Despite that, it will be quite rainy and that will probably impact traffic.

That’s our next First Alert, by the way.

Most of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are dry, but pretty darn cold in the mornings. Some will even fall to the teens. Rain is here in a quick-moving line early Monday of next week.

Heavier snow NW on top of ice, scattered snow showers for the rest of our area early Tuesday. (WVLT)

