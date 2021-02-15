Advertisement

Iraq officials: Rockets strike outside airport near US base

Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing damage and wounding at least two civilians.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say rockets have struck outside Irbil international airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq, wounding at least two civilians and causing property damage.

Three rockets Monday night hit the areas between the civilian airport in the Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting U.S. troops, the three security officials said.

At least two civilians were wounded and material damage was caused to cars and other property, the officials said, without providing more details. No one immediately claimed responsibility.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit cards
Tenn. AG warns of ‘deceptive’ credit card charges
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Two shot, one dead following West Knox County shooting
FILE: TDOT crews treating roads as snow falls through East Tennessee
TDOT crews preparing for East Tennessee weather
Cold rain and ice on a First Alert Monday
Cold rain & ice on a First Alert Monday
State and local leaders are concerned the incoming winter storm will cause more issues because...
Ice and snow northwest, heavy rain for the rest: First Alert

Latest News

As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
Millions without power in Texas as snowstorm slams US
Phase 3 will begin on Cherokee Boulevard and also impact the Kingston Pike intersection moving...
KUB begins year-long construction project in Sequoyah Hills
Despite a dip in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry virus variants may erode pandemic...
UN approves AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
N.Y. Gov. Cuomo faces impeachment calls over coverup allegations