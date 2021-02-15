Josh Heupel finalizes Vols offensive coaching staff hires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols head football coach has completed the hiring process for the team’s offensive coaching staff.

Josh Heupel filled positions on the offensive staff with the following coaches:

“We look forward to bringing an exciting brand of up-tempo offense to Rocky Top,” Heupel said. “I am thrilled about the offensive staff we have assembled. They understand what it takes to maximize our potential offensively and will give our student-athletes the proper path to success and development on and off the field. Their energy will be infectious with our current players and in recruiting as well.”

The defensive staff is still in the works. On Monday, Heupel hired Tim Banks as defensive coordinator.

