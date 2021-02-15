Advertisement

Josh Heupel finalizes Vols offensive coaching staff hires

An Aberdeen native will be at the helm of the University of Tennessee’s football program. And...
An Aberdeen native will be at the helm of the University of Tennessee’s football program. And those in Aberdeen who know him and his family are excited to watch the next chapter in his career.(Dakota News Now)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols head football coach has completed the hiring process for the team’s offensive coaching staff.

Josh Heupel filled positions on the offensive staff with the following coaches:

“We look forward to bringing an exciting brand of up-tempo offense to Rocky Top,” Heupel said. “I am thrilled about the offensive staff we have assembled. They understand what it takes to maximize our potential offensively and will give our student-athletes the proper path to success and development on and off the field. Their energy will be infectious with our current players and in recruiting as well.”

The defensive staff is still in the works. On Monday, Heupel hired Tim Banks as defensive coordinator.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit cards
Tenn. AG warns of ‘deceptive’ credit card charges
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Two shot, one dead following West Knox County shooting
FILE: TDOT crews treating roads as snow falls through East Tennessee
TDOT crews preparing for East Tennessee weather
Cold rain and ice on a First Alert Monday
Cold rain & ice on a First Alert Monday
State and local leaders are concerned the incoming winter storm will cause more issues because...
First Alert Through Tuesday: Ice risks NW, more rain & some snow

Latest News

Lady Vols fall in weekly Associated Press rankings
Tim Banks
Tennessee hires Penn State co-defensive coordinator Tim Banks
Photo by MG Miller
Vols fall in AP Top-25 Poll
The Goodwrench pit crew works to change two tires during Dale Earnhardt's final pit stop prior...
NASCAR pays tribute to Dale Earnhardt