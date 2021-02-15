Advertisement

Kentucky Family: We’re days away from being homeless without unemployment

By Ashton Jones
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Kentucky family says they’re days away from being homeless without unemployment.

Anthony Barotti lost his job during the pandemic and received unemployment up until December, about two weeks before Christmas.

When he renewed, he says it was approved but the money hasn’t come through. Through the months, Anthony and his family lost their home, cars, and belongings.

They purchased an Airbnb for the month and then they’ll have nowhere to go.

”You know, we paid from the fourth to the fourth. On the fourth, I gotta leave here. It’s an Airbnb. You can’t stay. You gotta get out. We don’t know--our family doesn’t live here. My family lives in New York. Hers lives in Indianapolis. We started our life well planned out but not planned out for a pandemic,” Anthony explains.

The family reports they’ve tried calling every unemployment number they can find but never get through. Anthony says they’re worried their kids will be taken away if they can’t afford somewhere to live.

”I’m writing in big bold letters we’re starving. Please, you know? My wife and I, we, had it all figured out. I was working. I’ve always made my own. We were a year from paying our house off. We had everything planned out, retirement planned out and now it’s all gone,” he explains in frustration.

Anthony says all they’re hoping for is a call back from the unemployment office and to keep his family off the street.

If you or someone you know is struggling with unemployment, visit the Kentucky Career Center to schedule an appointment with an unemployment official.

