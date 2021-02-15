Knoxville Police investigating fatal shooting in Montgomery Village

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man is dead following a fatal shooting Sunday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary on the 1400 block of Daylily Drive around 10:40 p.m.

According to KPD, officers entered the apartment where the burglary was reported and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages.

Police said no suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

