Knoxville TDOT crews travel to Nashville to help prepare for winter storm

TDOT crews treating roads
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation has moved personnel and equipment from Knoxville to Nashville to help prepare for the incoming winter storm.

TDOT said they have 45,000 tons of salt for the roads and have already laid 5,000 tons over the last few days.

Officials instructed residents to stay off the roads if they are not required to leave their homes in order to give crews time to work.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said if anyone has to leave their home, they should be prepared with food, a flashlight, cell phone and charger and a blanket.

“It does not matter what kind of vehicle you’re driving, whether that be four-wheel drive or a small car, or tractor-trailer, it doesn’t matter. The ice, you cannot stop,” said Lt. Charles Caplinger. “All we can ask you to do is stay home because nothing is more important than being safe.”

