KPD asking for public’s help in shooting death of teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a shooting that led to the death of a 16-year-old Austin-East student February 12.

Family members said 16-year-old Stanley Freeman was the victim in a shooting that happened last Friday afternoon as he was driving home from school.

Police said there were several people, most of whom appeared to be fellow students, who witnessed the shooting. As of Monday afternoon, there were no suspects facing charges, no arrests had been made and no witnesses had come forward.

“Now more than ever, we need to band together as a community,” Chief of Police Eve Thomas said. “These senseless acts of violence cannot and should not be tolerated under any circumstances, and we all must work towards the common goal of holding the individuals who perpetuate this type of violence accountable for their actions. I urge anyone who might have information that can assist our investigative efforts to come forward and talk to someone, whether that be our investigators, a trusted community member or school administrator.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 865-215-7330 or email at violentcrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

