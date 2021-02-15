KUB begins year-long construction project in Sequoyah Hills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board issued a traffic alert the public of a year-long construction project in Sequoyah Hills.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 15, Phase 3 of a wastewater collection system rehabilitation project will begin in portions of Sequoyah Hills.

According to KUB, the third phase of the project includes the rehabilitation of six miles of wastewater pipe and 77 manholes.

The project is expected to be complete in Feb. 2022. The construction began in spring 2019 and phase 2 was completed in summer 2020.

Phase 3 will begin on Cherokee Boulevard and also impact the Kingston Pike intersection moving south.

Lane and road closures will happen in both the north and southbound lanes in the designated work areas on Cherokee Boulevard, according to KUB.

Officials said some traffic control measures “including signage, barricades, and flaggers will be implemented to assist with maintaining traffic flow around the closed sections of roadway.”

The Sequoyah Greenway gravel path is expected to stay open along Cherokee Boulevard.

KUB said Knoxville residents can stay updated on the project and current road conditions online and on social media.

