Lady Vols fall in weekly Associated Press rankings

Tennessee down five spots to #21 in AP Top-25
(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following losses at Kentucky and then Sunday at Texas A&M, Kellie Harper’s Tennessee Lady Vols have dropped five spot from #16 to #21 in this week’s AP Top-25 women’s college basketball rankings.

Now 12-5 overall and 6-3 in conference play, the ladies remain on the road for a game at Miss. State Tuesday afternoon at 5pm.

