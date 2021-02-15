Lady Vols fall in weekly Associated Press rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following losses at Kentucky and then Sunday at Texas A&M, Kellie Harper’s Tennessee Lady Vols have dropped five spot from #16 to #21 in this week’s AP Top-25 women’s college basketball rankings.

Now 12-5 overall and 6-3 in conference play, the ladies remain on the road for a game at Miss. State Tuesday afternoon at 5pm.

