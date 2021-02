KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols game set for Tuesday against Mississippi State has been postponed again, this time due to winter weather.

The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 4 and was rescheduled for Feb. 16 due to COVID-19 issues.

A new date for the game has not yet been set.

