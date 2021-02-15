Advertisement

Let the Tennessee Smokies Make Your Day

Have Homer the mascot come visit you on Smokies Day
Tennessee Smokies hosting first ever event
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies announce the inaugural #SmokiesDay will be taking place on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. In conjunction with Random Acts of Kindness Week, #SmokiesDay is all about making fans simple wishes come true.

On #SmokiesDay Homer Hound will be in Sevier, Knox, and Jefferson Counties trying to fulfill fans’ wishes. If fans have a request for Homer, they can Tweet, direct message, or email info@smokiesbaseball.com what they need, and their location so Homer can fulfill the wish. For example, if Mary is running late to work and did not have time for her morning coffee, Homer could bring Mary her order to her work.

Items Homer may deliver could include but is not limited to coffee, meals, free merchandise, or tickets. Aris Theofanopoulos, Director of Marketing and Entertainment explained, “Everyone deserves to be treated to something nice, and we thought this would be a superb and unique opportunity to bring smiles and excitement to our community. Baseball is back, so let’s celebrate.”

If you have any questions or requests for Homer on #SmokiesDay please feel free to contact Leslie Soffa, Media Relations and Merchandising Manager at lsoffa@smokiesbaseball.com or (865) 286- 2342.

