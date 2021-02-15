Advertisement

Mayor Jacobs requests external investigation into missing Pfizer vaccines

By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation is underway after Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs contacted the District Attorney’s office regarding a box of 975 Pfizer vaccines that went missing at the Knox County Health Department.

After having a conversation with District Attorney Charme Allen, Jacobs elected to hire an external auditing firm called Pugh CPA, a release from the mayors’ office said.

“Nothing so far has indicated malicious intent or criminal activity and we want to confirm that,” said Mayor Jacobs. “We do know a serious mistake was made because of a series of process issues at the health department. We need to fully understand every aspect of this mistake to be sure it won’t happen again.”

Despite official’s beliefs that the missing vaccines were the result of an unintentional mistake, the Knox County Health Department also asked the Knoxville Police Department to open an investigation into the matter.

“As public health officials, we fully understand the gravity of the situation,” said Knox County Health Department Director, Dr. Martha Buchanan. “We are eager to fully cooperate with the investigations. As we learn more about what exactly occurred, we will continue to implement process improvements and stronger safeguards.”

According to a release, KCHD believes the box of lost vaccines likely contained a GPS tracker and a temperature monitor.

Results from the auditing firm’s investigation into KCHD practices are not expected to be complete until at least July, according to an official with knowledge of the matter.

A release from the mayor’s office said no further comments or information will be released regarding the incident until the investigation is complete.

