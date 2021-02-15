Pigeon Forge chapel helps many tie the knot for Valentine’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Love is in the air!

Many tied the knot this Valentine’s Day at the Wedding Bell Chapel in Pigeon Forge.

For a little over a decade, the chapel has been sharing love with many from all over.

Billy Bailey, a pastor at the chapel, says Valentine’s Day is easily one of their busiest days.

“Absolutely, we get weddings all day long. I started this morning as early as 9:30 and I’ll be here late this evening. So a very busy day for us,” shared Bailey.

On Valentine’s Day, 14 ceremony reservations were made.

Tamera and Shannon Morgan were one of those couples who made a reservation.

They say after six months of dating, they knew they wanted to get married.

“We couldn’t have been more perfect for each other. We both enjoy deer hunting, we enjoy the same things, we’re both shy. I prayed for him specifically before I even knew him. Everything that I prayed for is in him and even more,” says Mrs. Morgan.

Outside of Valentine’s Day, Bailey estimates the chapel holds nearly 3,000 ceremonies a year.

