Planters searching for new NUTmobile drivers

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you ever had dreams of driving the famous Planters NUTmobile, now is your chance.

Planters is on the search for peanut lovers to drive around in their iconic NUTmobile for a full year.

The company is on the hunt for nine recent college graduates for the opportunity. The individuals called the “Peanutters,” will get to travel across the country, appear on “nationally televised parades and professional sporting events” as well as pop by local events and grocery store grand openings.

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree, a valid driver’s license, and the desire and ability to spend the year on the road staying in hotels or short-term corporate housing, according to the application.

All applications must be turned in by Feb. 19.

