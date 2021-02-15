Advertisement

Police searching for suspect after man shot in back in Johnson City

Anyone with information is asked to call the criminal investigation division at 423-434-6166 or Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158.(Laura Bowen)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Johnson City Police are on the search for a suspect who left one man hospitalized after a shooting Saturday.

According to JCPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of East Chestnut Street. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a 31-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his back.

Investigators said they have reason to believe the victim was shot by a male acquaintance. The suspect has not been identified.

The victim was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for his injuries and has since been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the criminal investigation division at 423-434-6166 or Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158.

