RAM bringing free veterinary clinic to Knoxville

The clinic will be held at Chilhowee Park on February 20, 2021, and is intended for residents of zip code 37914.(Remote Area Medical)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical announced a free pop-up veterinary clinic coming to Knoxville Saturday, Feb. 20.

The program is set to support hundreds of pets and their families per year in 2021-22 through free, drive-thru veterinary clinics in Knoxville.

“This RAM initiative, in partnership with Young-Williams Animal Center, will help pets and people in need. RAM’s mission to prevent pain and alleviate suffering focuses on the whole family and works to meet the basic healthcare needs for people and pets,” said Amanda Weber, RAM Veterinary Clinic Manager. “This generous grant award from PetSmart Charities will increase our capacity to serve families in Knoxville’s under-served neighborhoods.”

Distemper and rabies vaccines, microchips and a variety of other minor medical services will be provided for pets in five Knoxville zip codes where a significant number of households live at or below 200 percent of the poverty level.

The clinic will be held at Chilhowee Park on February 20, 2021, and is intended for residents of zip code 37914.

Pet owners are required to pre-register for the clinic by calling 865-862-5586. Registration will close once all spaces are filled.

“Young-Williams Animal Center is ecstatic about collaborating with Remote Area Medical to address the needs of pets and pet owners in underserved areas across our community,” says Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “Together, we can have a greater impact by pooling our vital resources to provide the most animals with the care and services they need.

RAM said spay/neuter surgeries will not be available during these events.

