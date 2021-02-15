Advertisement

S.C. man arrested after 73-year-old grandmother found stabbed to death

Investigators said evidence led them to believe Marshall’s grandson, David Antonio Little Jr., 30, was responsible.(Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WVLT) - South Carolina officials said a man accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother is now in custody.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Winburn Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday after family members requested a welfare check. When deputies arrived at the home, they found 73-year-old Geraldine Sellars Marshall dead from multiple stab wounds.

Investigators said evidence led them to believe Marshall’s grandson, David Antonio Little Jr., 30, was responsible.

Little was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Investigators said they are still unaware of a motive for the crime.

