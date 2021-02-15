Search underway for suspect following robbery at Johnson City Super 8 Motel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Johnson City Police Department are on the search for a suspect accused in a robbery at a Super 8 Motel.

Police said the suspect entered the motel on Wesley Street and threatened an employee with a gun. The suspect allegedly demanded money from the employee.

According to reports, the suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the criminal investigation division at 423-434-6166 or Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158.

