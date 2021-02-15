Advertisement

Social media network Parler is back online

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Parler, the social network popular with conservatives that was banned last month, is back online.

On Monday, the homepage for the newly redesigned website reads, “Speak freely and express yourself openly, without fear of being ‘deplatformed’ for your views.”

Parler’s return comes after revelations that some of the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters had organized on the platform.

In response, major tech platforms like Amazon, Apple and Google decided not to work with Parler - effectively cutting the company off from the public internet.

The site also links to a new community guidelines document that explains the company “will not knowingly allow itself to be used as a tool for crime, civil torts or other unlawful acts.”

The guidelines still maintain the platform will try to remove as little content as possible.

The website no longer appears to direct inbound traffic to a Russia-based cloud services provider.

Instead, Parler now directs traffic to an IP address linked to a California-based cloud services provider called Skysilk.

