Sullivan Co. to vaccinate 65 and older starting Tuesday

The Sullivan County Health Department announced it will begin vaccinating Tennessee residents who are 65 and over.
(WBKO)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sullivan County Health Department announced it will begin vaccinating Tennessee residents who are 65 and over.

The health department said the vaccinations begin February 16, and they can only vaccinate people who are 65 and older who either live or work in Sullivan County or are Tennessee residents.

“Those in Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2, or Phase 1b should bring their work ID (name badge or a copy of letter or email with company letterhead proving employment) and we ask that those who are 65 and older bring their driver’s license to assist with vaccine paperwork,” the department said in a release.

To find out what phase of Tennessee’s vaccination plan you fall under, go here.

